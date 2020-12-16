Delta PD nabs suspect who caused GJ schools to shelter in place, shut down 1st and Patterson last week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After last being seen on Friday, Dec. 11, the suspect who caused several Grand Junction schools to shelter in place and caused the closure of 1st Street and Patterson is now behind bars.

Jacob Pierce, 26, was arrested late Tuesday night at the Days Inn in Delta, where he had been occupying a room.

Pierce was wanted on several warrants, including 2nd-degree kidnapping, theft, and criminal impersonation.

On Dec. 11, police spotted the vehicle that he was known to be driving in off of 24 3/4 Rd and Highway 6 and 50. Police attempted to pull him over, however, Pierce refused and led police on a chase. The chase ended when Pierce crashed the vehicle near 1st and Patterson, where he then fled on foot.

A manhunt for Pierce ensued, however, authorities were unable to find him.

Then, on Tuesday, Delta Polie received information regarding Pierce’s stay at the Day’s Inn on Main Street in Delta, and they later confirmed it was Pierce who was in fact staying in a room.

Police, along with Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotel around 10:30 p.m. and made verbal commands for Pierce to exit the room.

Pierce did not exit the room, and authorities say that they could hear Pierce stacking items in front of the door. They also heard items being thrown against the window from inside of the room. After some time, a woman then fled from the room with her arms up. The female was identified as 25-year-old Paige Pierce.

Just as Paige exited the room, Pierce exited from the adjoining room next door and began to flee on foot through the parking lot. Officers used a taser on him, which wasn’t completely effective, however, it did enough to cause him to slip and fall, where police were then able to detain the suspect who had been eluding law enforcement for days.

Pierce is currently being held at the Delta County Jail for the charges listed above, and additional charges from the incident at the Days Inn, which include Criminal Mischief (Property Damage), Obstructing Government Operations, and Resisting Arrest.

A stolen vehicle out of Grand Junction was also recovered in the parking lot of Days Inn and was found to be spray painted black.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.