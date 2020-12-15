Advertisement

School District 51 winter break food giveaway

District 51 winter break food giveaway
District 51 winter break food giveaway(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:38 PM MST
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

Earlier this year the USDA announced that all kids in public schools, whether they qualified for it or not would receive free meals through the pandemic.

School District 51 is now ensuring that meals continue to be given away, even during winter break.

The district plans to serve about 16,000 meals across the valley and will allow any Mesa County youth age 18 or younger to receive a meal pack.

“It’s always good to be a part of the hunger relief efforts here in Mesa County and working for the School District and the amount of good that we’re able to do, it’s a good thing to be a part of,” says Austin Syme, warehouse lead, D51 Nutrition Services.

The pick-ups are located at 16 D-51 elementary schools and 5 middle schools, as well as R-5 High School and will be handed out on a first-come, first serve basis.

There will be a four-day breakfast and four-day lunch pack that includes things like cereal, pancakes, grilled cheese and pizza.

