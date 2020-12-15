Mesa County receives first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rolled into Mesa County Tuesday morning, marking a monumental moment in the county.

High-risk frontline healthcare workers and other high-risk individuals will be the first to receive the vaccine, and next in line are moderate risk healthcare workers and first responders.

St. Mary’s Medical Center says one of their associates will receive the vaccine early Wednesday morning, marking the first worker of their’s to get it.

Vaccine Rollout Plan (Credit: CDPHE)

The distribution of the vaccine will not be easy, because the vaccine requires storage at an ultra-cold temperature (-60°C to -80°C). Mesa County was one of several locations across the state where the vaccine will be stored and then distributed.

Further shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will continually be received by the county, along with doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration expected later this week.

