Grand Junction Area Realtor Association fundraises for Salvation Army

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction realtors are coming together to fundraise for the Salvation Army.

Every year the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association fills angel tree tags. This year, they’ve filled nearly 600 angel tags.

They fundraise to give toys to kids and also gifts to seniors. So far their overall contribution is around $45,000 with more donations still pouring in.

Realtors say the Salvation Army still has a lot of needs, including food donations. In addition to the angel tags, they try to gift each family with a box of food.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.