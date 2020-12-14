Advertisement

Two bull riders represent the Western Slope at the National Finals Rodeo

Ty Wallace
Ty Wallace(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ty Wallace who is from Colbran held on to 1st place after 9 rounds. In the final round, the 26-year old earned 89 points, finishing fourth. Overall, Wallace finished in second place in the world earning $256,599.

Colten Fritzlan, 20, hails from Rifle, racked up 87.5 points. Fritzlan finished 3rd place in the world as a rookie and took home $241,446.

