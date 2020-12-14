Monumental Beer Works holds holiday ornament decoration promotion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an ornament decoration event today, while adhering to social distancing protocols. Reservations for the event sold out earlier this week.

The cost was $15 to take part in the event. Participants received ornaments, materials, and a beer as part of their starter kit. The promotion was advertised as family-friendly, so hot chocolate was given out for non-drinkers and kids.

“Whether it be beer, wine, or spirits, or even non-alcoholic traditional seasonal drinks, I think any time we come together, food or drink is involved,” explains Brian Fischer, who helped host the event as part-owner of Monumental Beer Works. “To combine [drinks and ornaments] is quite natural.”

Participants had to reserve a time slot, which helped avoid large crowds from gathering throughout the day. It was Monumental Beer Works’ first ornament decoration event, as they opened earlier this year. Fischer says the bar does plan on holding this promotion every winter during the holiday season.

