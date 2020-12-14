Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -
Three goats and two dogs died Saturday night after a garage caught fire.
Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of D Road in Grand Junction after receiving a 911 call.
The caller alerted people to the fire and the family was able to escape with no injuries. This happened around 8 P.M. on Saturday night.
The home had minor damage and the family was temporarily displaced.
Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.