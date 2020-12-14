Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Three goats and two dogs died Saturday night after a garage caught fire.

Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of D Road in Grand Junction after receiving a 911 call.

The caller alerted people to the fire and the family was able to escape with no injuries. This happened around 8 P.M. on Saturday night.

The home had minor damage and the family was temporarily displaced.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.