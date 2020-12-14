D-51 to hand out holiday meal packs for students over winter break

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over winter break D51 will be handing out holiday meal packs for students in Mesa County who are under the age of 18.

These meal packs will contain enough food for four days of breakfast and lunch according to the district.

These packs will be ready for pickup on Dec. 18 at the following locations.

D51 Elementary Schools (1:45-2:15 p.m.)* Appleton* Chipeta* Clifton* Dos Rios* Fruitvale* Loma* Mesa View* Monument Ridge* New Emerson* Nisley* Pear Park* Rim Rock* Rocky Mt.* Shelledy* Taylor* Thunder Mt.

D51 Middle Schools (2:45-3:15 p.m.)*Bookcliff* Grand Mesa* Mt. Garfield* Orchard Mesa* Redlands

R-5 High School (10 a.m. and 2 p.m)

Each four-day breakfast pack will include cereal, pre-packaged pancakes and french toast, a granola bar, and juice. Each four-day lunch pack will include four entrees (grilled cheese, pre-packaged pizza, corn dog, and Lunchable), three tangerines, two potatoes, two bags of carrots, and an applesauce cup.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.