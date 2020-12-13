Advertisement

Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff’s Office speak out
District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
CSP, By. David Jones
Multiple accidents on Highway 50
GJFD
GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced

Latest News

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.
RAW: Man climbs on plane wing before takeoff in Las Vegas
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a...
Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington