Nutcracker Ballet goes virtual this winter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Absolute Dance’s annual performance of the Nutcracker Ballet is now available to stream online.

The show was originally scheduled for a live, in-person performance at the Avalon Theatre during Thanksgiving weekend, but was moved online due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Originally, a limited capacity crowd of 300 people were supposed to be allowed into the Avalon for this year’s ballet. As case numbers increased, Mesa County limited the crowd to 150 people, and then canceled the live event altogether.

However, Absolute Dance did still have access to the theatre. The crew filmed two versions of their performance, each with a different cast.

“I’m hoping that we reach out to a broader audience that normally couldn’t afford to go to a live performance,” says Theresa Kahl, Executive Director of Absolute Dance. “Nutcracker Ballet has always been a holiday tradition, and we want to make sure that’s still provided for our community.

The cast had a COVID-19 issue of their own, as a performer tested positive for the virus just weeks before the show was filmed.

“We really bonded as we were stuck in quarantine,” says Serenity Blee, who played the Dewdrop Fairy and Sugar Plum. “It really strengthened us even more.”

60 performers participated in the ballet between each cast. Ticket buyers have their choice of which performance they will watch. Blee also added that the strangest part of performing in front of no audience was at the end of their show, when performers bow and expect to hear applause.

“It was really difficult to get used to not hearing the applause as you’re walking off the stage,” she explained.

The show will be online until January 3rd. Tickets cost $20 per household and are available on www.absolutedancegj.com.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.