Local business pays it forward

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last week we told you local business Boardfox Games and Coffee was collecting tips to give to a local server downtown and this week the Wagner family dined out at not only one, but two restaurants.

There was only one vote separating the winning restaurant. Due to the community’s overwhelming response with donations, they decided to split the collected tips and dine at both 626 on Rood and The Goat and Clover Tavern.

One of the server’s that was given the tip is expecting a baby soon and wasn’t expecting such a great surprise.

“She’s been here since day one. She just bought a house, having a second kid right around Christmas time so it meant quite a bit,” said Manager Seth Buis, The Goat and Clover Tavern.

This was the first time the Wagner family has done a fundraiser like this and they’re grateful to the community for participating.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.