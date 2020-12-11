Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Phfizer Building
Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff’s Office speak out
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former WH leaders
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets