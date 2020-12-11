Multiple accidents on Highway 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Multiple accidents were reported on Highway 50 near mile marker 47 on Friday morning.

None of the accidents seem to be very serious at this point. There is one accident where someone was transported to the hospital, but Colorado State Patrol said that they do not believe the person was in serious condition.

None of the accidents are currently blocking any of the roads.

Colorado State Patrol also said that they cannot confirm why there are so many crashes, but due to the high volume of accidents being reported they believe it has to do with the icy and snowy road conditions.

