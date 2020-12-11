Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Ginder told KSNT TV that she usually doesn’t prank her students, but their reaction was worth it.

“They’ve gotten to know me and they know that I’m one they should be comfortable with and they can joke around with,” Ginder told the station. “I love that we have that relationship with one another and I love that we can all laugh at a toot because it is funny no matter how old you are.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff’s Office speak out
Phfizer Building
Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Police have announced an arrest in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.
Man arrested in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
A few months after the pandemic broke, john lost his job, exhausted his savings, and was...
South Florida set to face eviction avalanche