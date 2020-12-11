Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School are all currently in a shelter in place due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Currently, high schoolers at GJHS are learning remotely, so the precaution is for all staff that is still in the building.

Check back for updates.

