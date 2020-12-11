GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A family has been temporarily displaced from their Redlands area home following a house fire that broke out early Friday morning.

The Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) responded just before 7 to the home that sits off of Broadway just south of the Redlands Community Church.

No injuries were reported, as the two residents were able to escape the home, as well as their three dogs.

The GJFD reports that crews found light smoke coming from the attic of the home, and upon entrance, crews found an active fire in the attic and walls of the home. The home received significant damage.

