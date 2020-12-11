Colorado Mesa University hosts in person graduation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was a special day at Ralph Stocker Stadium as Colorado Mesa University held two separate graduation ceremonies.

There were 549 graduates and 557 degrees handed out with almost 50% of graduates being the first in their family to graduate from college.

With the help of Mesa County Public Health, CMU began planning for the ceremony a month ago and all guests were required to have a negative COVID test.

“They’ve been so collaborative and thinking about alright how can we do things. How can we do things safely and still allow people to move forward and have these really once in a lifetime experiences,” said President, Tim Foster.

A celebratory day for many families, but for Cody Lysters it was a way to honor his life after losing his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

The university presented the Lyster family with a honorary degree in Cody’s name.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.