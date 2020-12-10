Advertisement

Toys for Tacos

The warmth of the season is here and Academy Mortgage is hoping to bring the spirit of giving...
The warmth of the season is here and Academy Mortgage is hoping to bring the spirit of giving with the incentive of tacos.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The warmth of the season is here and Academy Mortgage is hoping to bring the spirit of giving with the incentive of tacos.

The ‘Toys for Tacos’ event was held at Sherwood Park on Wednesday and had the support of the Grand Junction Fire Department during the event.

The mortgage company partnered with the Salvation Army to kick-off their Toys for Tots drive.

“So with COVID-19 this year, a lot of families were effected, in fact, the Salvation Army had an all-time high record of people signing up to help get help from the Salvation Army themselves to help fulfill their kids’ Christmas, so this year we really wanted to step up and try to get as much help as we could for them,” says Kevin Cordova, senior mortgage loan officer, Academy Mortgage.

A total of 99 toys were donated.

This is the second year for the taco-themed toy drive, and they plan to continue it in the coming years.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
Delta PD Booking Photo
Delta man arrested in connection to road rage shooting
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandelism
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandalism
Body found in the area of where a 28-year-old man was believed to have gone missing
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Reis back at home after brief stint in hospital

Latest News

A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Clifton Elementary School kicked off its library fundraiser initiative on Tuesday.
Clifton Elementary School kicks off library project fundraiser