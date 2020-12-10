Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
House Fire
House fire on C 1/2 Road
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward

Latest News

A Colorado girl wrote to Santa, asking him to stop her sadness after her father and grandmother...
Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
Missing Woody doll becomes Home Depot 'employee'
Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness