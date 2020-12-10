Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
House Fire
House fire on C 1/2 Road
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward

Latest News

A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies after his condition deteriorates
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death
FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA