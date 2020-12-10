Advertisement

Recall: Erectile dysfunction and depression pills bottled together by accident

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when...
The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression.

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Products affected include:

  • Sildenafil tablets, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, bottle count 100, NDC No. 42291-748-01; and
  • Trazodone tablets, lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, bottle count 1000 and NDC No. 42291-834-10

If taken, the medications can cause serious health concerns.

So far, Avkare says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. Those who have experienced problems that may be related to using this product should contact their physician.

For more information on this recall, contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
House Fire
House fire on C 1/2 Road
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward

Latest News

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor
Phfizer Building
Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
Phfizer Building
Vaccine Rollout in Colorado