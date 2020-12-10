Advertisement

Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled, ‘Enforce Mask Mandate at Mesa Mall,’ has gained a few hundred signatures from the day it was created.

“I would like to see them just enforce it, wear masks or don’t come in, every store offers online shopping,” says Amanda Dimmick, petition organizer and former Mesa Mall security guard who was let go from her position.

Dimmick now works security for other stores in the mall and has observed what it’s been like to enforce the mandate for stores that would like it enforced, “I connected with everyone that I work with throughout the mall, every different store and the tenants, and a lot of them really don’t like the fact that they can’t feel safe while their working.”

Though Dimmick has received a lot of support on the petition, she now fears for the safety of herself and family, “my life is being threatened, my kids are being threatened.”

“The reason why they aren’t forcing the mandate is because customers were getting violent with them and it became something where people just knew that they couldn’t talk about or have any kind of effect on because they might lose their job,” says Dimmick.

Lynn Robinson frequently walks the mall with a group of friends and says she prefers not to wear a mask in the open space, “I do wear a mask when I go in the stores, but when I’m in the open mall, I don’t usually and I would not want to if they made it mandatory.”

The reason Robinson doesn’t want to, “I think there’s plenty of room to distance, to social distance and I don’t think it helps that much having a mask. I don’t think that would make much difference in the open mall.”

Mesa Mall declined to comment.

