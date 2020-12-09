Advertisement

Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mysterious monoliths are on the move, and this time one has made its way to western Colorado.

Crews at Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs woke up to a monolith in the snow. They tell us that the installers of the steel structure were mindful enough not to place it where it would interfere with skiing and riding traffic as they prepare for their season-opening.

The ski resort will be inspecting the monolith. They say they are “hopeful they can accommodate the placement, but we have torches ready if needed. No hard feeling to the monolithers.”

