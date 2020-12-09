Mesa County finalizes budget for 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County board of commissioners has approved a $149 million budget for 2021.

The budget is an increase of roughly $7 million from the previous year. Factored into the budget is a $37 million investment into upgrades for road and facility improvements across Mesa County. This also includes regional transportation upgrades.

While the county has been hit hard financially due to the pandemic, online sales have helped save some potential losses.

“This year is a little unique, because we are dealing with the COVID crisis,” explains Scott McInnis, Chairman of the Mesa County board of commissioners. “But we’re also dealing with an interesting situation in that the online sales have really exploded, as far as revenue that they’re bringing in.”

Commissioner McInnis also noted that much of the increase in Mesa County’s budget comes from covering newly-raised insurance costs. Insurance rates have skyrocketed in 2020 due to the pandemic, particularly health insurance. Those costs are expected to increase by 12 percent in 2021, as a direct result of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of adjustments that have to be made there,” McInnis says. “New health insurance costs will be 1 million dollars, give or take. The county is going to absorb most of that, and we’re trying to minimize the impact on our employees.”

