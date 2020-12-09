House fire on C 1/2 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -There is a current investigation underway to figure out what started a house fire.

It happened last night around 9:30 at a house on C 1/2 road, near 28 3/4 Road.

The fire was at an abandoned house. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the blaze and put it out.

We will update you when we get more information from the fire department.

