Advertisement

House fire on C 1/2 Road

House Fire
House Fire(Dave Jones)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -There is a current investigation underway to figure out what started a house fire.

It happened last night around 9:30 at a house on C 1/2 road, near 28 3/4 Road.

The fire was at an abandoned house. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the blaze and put it out.

We will update you when we get more information from the fire department.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
Delta PD Booking Photo
Delta man arrested in connection to road rage shooting
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandelism
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandalism
Body found in the area of where a 28-year-old man was believed to have gone missing
Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining
Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining

Latest News

Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward
Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
The budget will increase by roughly $7 million from 2020
Mesa County finalizes budget for 2021
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort