Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After deciding that the theme, ‘don’t let the Grinch steal Christmas’ was fitting this holiday season, Hope West is hoping to bring the holiday spirit back, in the form of a ‘Whoville’ display.

The non-profit’s Ferris Hospice Care Center Campus has lit up the campus in Grinch-theme décor and goodies for its residence and staff.

In addition to the new theme, Hope West still has some of their same traditions like luminaries to honor loved ones and engraved ornaments.

The theme is also meant to lift up the Hope West Community after staff took care of many COVID-positive patients and after approximately 25 staff at a time were out due to COVID-related reasons.

“We really want Hope West to reflect the community and we see it as an organization that is owned by the community it serves, which is really the role of a true non-profit,’ says Christy Whitney, President & CEO of Hope West.

Their hope is that families can also enjoy the theme while being in a safe space.

