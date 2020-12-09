Delta County law enforcement announce what ‘Back the Badge Initiative’ funds will go toward

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

The ‘Back the Badge Initiative,’ was passed in Delta County after it was questioned on the November ballot, now residents are finding out what exactly the money will go toward.

“You know, it means the world to me to have the support, we see it every day with our community and the support we get with the community and the citizens from Delta County,” says Mark Taylor, Delta County Sheriff.

What the initiative is: “a sales tax that consists of 8 tenths of one cent for every dollar spent-- which really equates to about 80 cents for about $100 worth of goods spent in Delta County,” says Taylor.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Hotchkiss Marshal’s Office, and the Delta, Cedaredge, and Paonia Police Departments will all use the funds.

The Sheriff’s office will be hiring 4 new deputies and purchasing new patrol cars. Delta Police Department will be hiring 3 new police officers and preparing for a larger facility, all starting in 2021.

“Thank you to our community for supporting us, you know, this is a very difficult time for law enforcement nationwide, but fortunately, for us, we have had nothing but an outpouring of support from the people that live here and we are just very grateful,” says Jesse Cox, Commander, Delta Police Department.

