Colorado Gives Day helps nonprofit organizations after tough financial year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday is the 11th annual Colorado Gives Day. The event is designed to raise money for non-profit organizations in Colorado, with more than 2900 different non-profits participating across the state.

All donations on Colorado Gives Day are matched through a $1 million incentive fund made possible by FirstBank. One of the most popular non-profits in terms of donations is Special Olympics Colorado. All donations on Colorado Gives Day directly benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities. Every $175 donated funds one athlete for an entire year.

“It’s a great way for everyone in Colorado to come together and support nonprofits who really need it,” says Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado.

Special Olympics raised $180,000 in 2019, and aimed to raise $200,000 this year. While the final numbers are not yet available, the organization had raised roughly $135,000 by Tuesday afternoon, putting them on track to reach their monetary goal.

“The number of donors that we’re looking for has definitely increased this year to meet the demands and struggles that 2020 has presented to so many of us,” Scremin explains. “2020 is really putting an emphasis on being inclusive and welcoming, and that’s really what we stand for at Special Olympics Colorado.”

As an event-based organization, Special Olympics was hit hard financially by the pandemic. Almost every in-person competition was canceled this year, with a virtual state Olympics held over the summer instead.

“This year’s been rough,” admits Special Olympics athlete Todd Miracle, who participates in snowboarding, basketball, and bowling, among other sports. “We really need help especially with the stuff that’s been going on this year. I believe next year will be better for Special Olympics, all this will go away and we’ll be back together.”

Colorado gives day is a 24-hour event, so every contribution will be matched by the $1 million incentive fund up until midnight on Tuesday. You can donate here: https://specialolympicsco.org/event/cogivesday/.

