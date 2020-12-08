Two new COVID-19 testing sites open at District 51 schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - School District 51 is now offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and their families. There are two new testing sites available –– one at Grand Mesa Middle School, and a second at Fruita Monument High School.

The new testing sites are free for anyone affiliated with district 51 schools. Grand Mesa Middle School will be available for testing between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The second site, at Fruita Monument High School, is expected to announce their days and hours of operation soon.

“We borrowed a page out of [Colorado Mesa University]’s playbook so we could make sure that it was easy for our staff to test,” said Diana Sirko, District 51′s Superintendent of Schools. “It’s not required, but it is highly recommended for the safety and welfare of staff students and the community.”

The tests are specifically designed to help diminish the spread of COVID-19 across District 51 schools. Last month, five schools had COVID outbreaks at once, including Fruita Monument High School. The district has partnered with CMU to help staff each testing site.

Test results from the new sites are available within 72 hours. The tests are made possible by CovidCHECK Colorado, which provides tools to help local health departments identify community spread of COVID-19.

While these new testing sites are meant to limit COVID-19 spread in District 51 schools, anybody can get a free test.

“It’s open to the community,” Sirko said. “We set it up to make it easy for our students and staff to do this, but it also is open to the community –– we want to be a community resource.”

Appointments are required. District 51 staff and students can reserve their time slot at primarybio.com/l/d51. For general public appointments, visit primarybio.com/l/cdphe.

