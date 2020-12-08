Advertisement

Two new COVID-19 testing sites open at District 51 schools

The new sites are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
The new sites are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - School District 51 is now offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff, and their families. There are two new testing sites available –– one at Grand Mesa Middle School, and a second at Fruita Monument High School.

The new testing sites are free for anyone affiliated with district 51 schools. Grand Mesa Middle School will be available for testing between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The second site, at Fruita Monument High School, is expected to announce their days and hours of operation soon.

“We borrowed a page out of [Colorado Mesa University]’s playbook so we could make sure that it was easy for our staff to test,” said Diana Sirko, District 51′s Superintendent of Schools. “It’s not required, but it is highly recommended for the safety and welfare of staff students and the community.”

The tests are specifically designed to help diminish the spread of COVID-19 across District 51 schools. Last month, five schools had COVID outbreaks at once, including Fruita Monument High School. The district has partnered with CMU to help staff each testing site.

Test results from the new sites are available within 72 hours. The tests are made possible by CovidCHECK Colorado, which provides tools to help local health departments identify community spread of COVID-19.

While these new testing sites are meant to limit COVID-19 spread in District 51 schools, anybody can get a free test.

“It’s open to the community,” Sirko said. “We set it up to make it easy for our students and staff to do this, but it also is open to the community –– we want to be a community resource.”

Appointments are required. District 51 staff and students can reserve their time slot at primarybio.com/l/d51. For general public appointments, visit primarybio.com/l/cdphe.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken over the weekend where the vandalism occurred.
Man arrested in connection to weekend vandalism in downtown Grand Junction
Body found in the area of where a 28-year-old man was believed to have gone missing
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Governor Polis drove the First Gentleman to the hospital over the weekend
Colorado First Gentleman hospitalized due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Photo taken over the weekend where the vandalism occurred.
Man arrested in connection to weekend vandalism in downtown Grand Junction