Montrose High School transitioning to online learning for remainder of semester

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, Montrose High School (MHS) will be transitioning to online instruction and learning until the end of the semester (Dec. 18).

In a statement, the Montrose County School District said, “As we have experienced throughout the first semester, school spread remains minimal, but the impact of staff quarantines make it such that supervision and classroom coverage is no longer feasible through the remaining two weeks of the MHS semester.”

Recently, an MHS staff member tested positive for the virus, which sidelined three other staff members and 28 students due to contact tracing. In a similar time frame, a student also tested positive, which forced 37 other students and five staff members to quarantine.

The school district also says that minimal substitute staff levels, the number of MHS staff presently in quarantine, as well as the likelihood that additional staff will be required to quarantine through the next two weeks factored into their decision.

