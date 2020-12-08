Advertisement

First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Reis back at home after brief stint in hospital

This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First Gentleman Marlon Reis speaks during a news conference in downtown Denver. The governor's office has released a statement that Reis is in the hospital because of worsening symptoms from COVID-19.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, (KJCT) - After being hospitalized over the weekend from worsening COVID-19 symptoms, Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis is back at home according to a release sent out from Governor Polis on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Polis said that the First Gentleman is feeling well and will be on steroids for two more days.

“Marlon and I are so thankful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who took care of him while he was there,” Polis posted on Facebook.

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The Governor continues to experience no symptoms of the virus.

