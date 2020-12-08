First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Reis back at home after brief stint in hospital
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, (KJCT) - After being hospitalized over the weekend from worsening COVID-19 symptoms, Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis is back at home according to a release sent out from Governor Polis on Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Polis said that the First Gentleman is feeling well and will be on steroids for two more days.
“Marlon and I are so thankful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who took care of him while he was there,” Polis posted on Facebook.
The Governor continues to experience no symptoms of the virus.
