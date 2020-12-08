Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandalism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Downtown Grand Junction businesses big and small were hit with another loss on Saturday morning, a vandalism that hit approximately ten businesses, “I had walked up, I noticed that our windows had been broken, and my first like thought was ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know what’s going to be in there, like I don’t know what I’m going to come in and find,’” says Jennasea Licata, employee at The Main Page.

The series of break-ins left some stunned when they walked in to open on Saturday morning, “I was definitely shaking, I was pretty scared. Nothing like that has ever happened to me before.

I wasn’t really sure what to do or react so my first thought of course like call the police,” said Licata. 40-year-old Robert Brannon was arrested on several charges including resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Businesses he is associated with for the crime include, A Robin’s Nest, ANB Bank, Alpine Bank and Legacy Mutual Mortgage. “It makes me really angry, you know, I do not understand the mindset of someone that would deliberately do something like that,” says Betty Bulla Owner, Mama’s Treasures.

The investigation is ongoing with the Grand Junction Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.