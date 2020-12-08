Delta man arrested in connection to road rage shooting

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A Delta man has been taken into custody after being sought after in connection to a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 5.

The Delta Police Department identified that man as 22-year-old Manual Sepulveda, and he is currently being held at the Delta County Jail for charges stemming from that incident.

On Dec. 5, Sepulveda is believed to have shot from the front passenger seat at another occupied vehicle traveling near Garnet Ave. and King Street. According to a witness, this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Stafford Lane in Delta.

Through the investigation, police identified Sepulveda as the suspect, and they later encountered him at the Lucky Lady Arcade in Delta. When police told Sepulveda that he was under arrest, he became aggressive and struggled with the involved officers. Police then utilized a taser to subdue Sepulveda and were then able to take the man into custody without further incident.

Police later recovered a handgun from Sepulveda’s backpack.

Sepulveda was charged for alleged Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Harassment, Reckless Endangerment, Obstructing Government Operations, and Resisting Arrest.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.