Advertisement

Cruise of Lights

Cruise of Lights
Cruise of Lights(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Saturday night the ‘Cruise of Lights,’ took place around North Avenue to encourage people to donate toys for a good cause.

The event was hosted by Sugar and Ice and drew in hundreds of participants with the incentive of free hot cocoa and cookies with a toy or money donation to the Center for Children.

Approximately 500 people showed up around 5:30 P.M. and decorated motorcycles, trucks and trailers in lights.

Sugar and Ice is continuing to accept donations.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in the area of where a 28-year-old man was believed to have gone missing
Photo taken over the weekend where the vandalism occurred.
Man arrested in connection to weekend vandalism in downtown Grand Junction
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Governor Polis drove the First Gentleman to the hospital over the weekend
Colorado First Gentleman hospitalized due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years

Latest News

Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining
Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandelism
Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandalism
The new sites are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Two new COVID-19 testing sites open at District 51 schools
Many WWII veterans are treated at the medical center
Pearl Harbor anniversary hits home for Western Slope veterans