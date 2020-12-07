Advertisement

Virtual Sunday service helps keep community safe during the pandemic

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Like many places of worship, St. Matthew’s Episcopal church has been holding virtual services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The church is allowed to organize in-person events, but has chosen to hold their services online as a safety precaution.

“The courts have ruled that churches have the right to meet if they’d like to, but we feel like that’s irresponsible,” explains priest Stephen Hood. “If the rest of the community needs to shut down, we should too. The church is model behavior.”

Between 100 and 120 different families participate in virtual Sunday services each week, all of which are held on Zoom and streamed through Facebook Live. For those running the service, virtual worshipping has been quite the learning curve.

“We still have our glitches in the service,” says deacon Rich Paul. “We are getting a little bit better. We essentially do everything on Zoom and then push it out on Facebook live –– it seems to get a lot of people coming on both mediums.”

The priest in charge seems to agree that online services are a challenge.

“As Episcopalians, technology is not something that we’ve embraced in our services before,” Hood says. “Every Sunday there seems to be some issue that pops up that we have to fix.”

St. Matthew’s invites one family each Sunday to read a prayer and light candles, while the rest of their community watches along on Zoom. The church will also hold in-person communion on Christmas Eve, strategically spaced throughout the day to limit the number of people who are participating at once.

