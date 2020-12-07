Advertisement

Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue

Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue
Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One person is in serious condition after rolling over in a driveway.

After hitting a median and losing control, a truck and trailer rolled onto a driveway of a home near First Street and Orchard Avenue in Grand Junction around 10 P.M. on Saturday night; First Street was blocked off for over 3 hours.

Two men were transported to the hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Ten drinks at Monumental Beer Works will get you a free beer, as a perk of joining the club
Outdoor drinking club safely brings beer lovers together
St. Matthew's Church chooses to worship online despite a court ruling that they can gather in...
Virtual Sunday service helps keep community safe during the pandemic
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins