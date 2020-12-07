Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -
One person is in serious condition after rolling over in a driveway.
After hitting a median and losing control, a truck and trailer rolled onto a driveway of a home near First Street and Orchard Avenue in Grand Junction around 10 P.M. on Saturday night; First Street was blocked off for over 3 hours.
Two men were transported to the hospital.
The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.
