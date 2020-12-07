Outdoor drinking club safely brings beer lovers together

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is a new community in town, made for people who enjoy beer and the outdoors.

The Polar Bear Outdoor Drinking Club first met on Black Friday, and has since turned into a weekly event. Held on the patio at Monumental Beer Works, people can congregate in a safe, outdoor environment while earning rewards for buying beer.

When the temperature is under 45 degrees, Polar Bear Drinking Club members who buy a beer are well on their way to a free drink. After ten cold-weather brews, participants receive a free beer.

“I love drinking beer, and I love being outside,” says Alyssa Albrich, a Grand Junction resident who joined the drinking club just this weekend. “It’s the perfect thing.”

The Monumental Beer Works Facebook page has been advertising the event since its first meeting. There is ample space in their outdoor area for different groups to socially distance, and masks are encouraged while walking around the patio.

