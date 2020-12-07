Advertisement

Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the...
A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the home by a rescue organization and is now climbing a tree outside.(Source: 1300 Koalaz via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
The toy run looked different this year, without the traditional parade
Western Slope Harley Owners Group holds “stuff the trucks” event

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump cementing death penalty legacy up to Biden inaugural
Health officials say more coronavirus cases will likely lead to more hospitalizations this...
Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Calif. enacts stay-at-home order
Jamie Jackson, 35, is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence in relation to...
Aunt charged after 9-year-old Pa. boy found dead in bathtub
Police say the suspect tried to cover up the crime scene by washing the boy’s clothes and the...
Boy, 9, found dead after suffering significant abuse; aunt arrested