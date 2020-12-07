Colorado First Gentleman hospitalized due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, (KJCT) - Eight days after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Reis has been taken to the hospital.
This move comes after he was experiencing a worsening cough and shortness of breath.
Governor Polis, who also tested positive for the virus at the end of November, is not feeling any additional symptoms.
