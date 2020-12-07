Advertisement

Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo taken over the weekend where the vandalism occurred.
Man arrested in connection to weekend vandalism in downtown Grand Junction
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue
Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue
Ten drinks at Monumental Beer Works will get you a free beer, as a perk of joining the club
Outdoor drinking club safely brings beer lovers together

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
KFC and Lifetime team up for tongue-in-cheek mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.
KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic