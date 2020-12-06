Advertisement

Orchard Mesa Car Crashes

Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) -

Two car crashes in Orchard Mesa happened at the same intersection of B ½ Road and Arlington Drive just 30 minutes apart on Friday night.

The first crash occurred around 9:30 P.M. when an SUV rolled into a ditch.

Grand Junction Police and Fire Departments responded and were removed the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital and later cited for a D.U.I.

30 minutes later around 10 P.M., while the vehicle was being removed from the ditch, an SUV and car collided at the same intersection. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

GJPD and GJFD are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines
10-year-old Colorado girl ‘safely located’ says CBI
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Pitkin County requiring visitors to sign negative coronavirus test affidavit

Latest News

Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
The toy run looked different this year, without the traditional parade
Western Slope Harley Owners Group holds “stuff the trucks” event
There were more donations this year than any other year in the history of the event.
Grand Junction Police Department toy drive receives record amount of donations
The budget increased to $213 million for 2020.
Grand Junction City Council approves 2021 budget