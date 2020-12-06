Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department toy drive receives record amount of donations

There were more donations this year than any other year in the history of the event.
There were more donations this year than any other year in the history of the event.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department held their annual toy drive outside the Mesa Mall Target. Donations were accepted between 10 a.m and 2 p.m., and by the end of the day, two tactical vehicles were filled entirely with toys. Event organizers believe this is the most successful event in the toy drive’s history.

“It was the greatest response that I’ve seen in my six years being involved with this event,” says GJPD Outreach Specialist Heidi Davidson. “The need is expected to be as great as its ever been, and our community has responded to that.”

Two SWAT trucks were parked outside Target, while in previous years the event only provided one tactical vehicle. Yet in just four hours, both large vehicles were filled with toys, as donations came pouring in from people of all ages.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said Brett Boyer, a member of the GJPD Community Resource Unit. “It’s been a mix of everybody, young and old. We had a young female who donated using her own allowance money to buy toys this year.”

The event also allowed SWAT team members to interact with community members, something that is not part of their daily routine.

“Typically when you see a tactical vehicle out in the community, people think crisis,” Davidson explained. “This is an opportunity for operators, who have families themselves, to do something positive and to associate these tools and resources with doing good in the community.”

In a year where many people need gifts more than ever before, the toy drive was able to gather a record amount of donations. There are other Toys For Tots drop-off locations across the valley, which can be found at mesacounty-co.toysfortots.org.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines
10-year-old Colorado girl ‘safely located’ says CBI
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

The toy run looked different this year, without the traditional parade
Western Slope Harley Owners Group holds “stuff the trucks” event
The budget increased to $213 million for 2020.
Grand Junction City Council approves 2021 budget
The Mesa Valley Education Association organized a walk-in this morning at palisade High School
Mesa Valley teachers association holds walk-in at Palisade High School
Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines