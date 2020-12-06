Advertisement

Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a break-in at Legacy Mutual Mortgage in Grand Junction around 4:30 A.M.

After arriving on scene, officers found several windows and the front door had been broken. Authorities found a man with several cuts on him who was later transported to the hospital and taken into custody.

As businesses in downtown Grand Junction started opening around 10 A.M. on Saturday, it was discovered that multiple businesses had their windows broken too.

GJPD is investigating the incident and will determine if the two cases are connected.

