Local nonprofit sponsors families for the holidays

Justice League of Hope sponsors families during Christmas.
Justice League of Hope sponsors families during Christmas.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Justice League of Hope is sponsoring families this Christmas for the tenth year in a row.

The nonprofit attends birthday parties year round to help raise money for the holiday season, but this year it’s been harder to raise funds due to COVID-19.

The funds go towards purchasing items off of the sponsored kids’ Christmas wish lists and they usually raise $10,000 every year, but so far they’ve only been able to raise about $1,000.

Despite this, with the help of business sponsors and donations they’ve been able to sponsor nine families.

They will be collecting donations tomorrow at Sarahdipity Hair Designs in Clifton from 12-3 p.m.

You can follow their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/JLHGJ/ for more updates on donation locations.

Donations will be accepted until the weekend before Christmas.

