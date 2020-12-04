Advertisement

Local business thrives during COVID-19 due to increase in outdoor recreation

An uptick in outdoor recreation due to COVID-19 helps Mesa County Blue Market thrive during a...
An uptick in outdoor recreation due to COVID-19 helps Mesa County Blue Market thrive during a difficult time for many small business owners.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 has affected many small businesses throughout Mesa County, but it’s actually helped Mesa Blue Market up on the Grand Mesa.

The convenience store opened their doors in May this year after the pandemic began. As more people looked for safe ways to get outdoors during quarantine they’ve experienced more business than they expected.

The small business focuses on all local products like cheeses, meats, salsas, and kimchi.

With travel continuing to pick up this ski season thanks to the opening of Powderhorn Mountain Resort they’re expecting to see business continue to grow.

“We opened May 27th right in the middle of the pandemic so, but actually for us. It’s been really good because we’re a grocery store, we’re essential, and people come in. We have locals come in everyday, every other day,” said Co-owner, Steve Grisier.

Mesa County Blue Market on Highway 65 just a few minutes away from Powderhorn is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Dr. Fauci joins Gov. Polis conference, urges Coloradans to take action
Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
D51 now requires masks all the time while inside.
D51 mask mandate explained

Latest News

Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
The sewage overflow spilled around 1,000 gallons.
Sewer overflow spills wastewater in the Redlands
Powderhorn Mountain Resort celebrates the beginning of ski season.
Powderhorn celebrates opening day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope