CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 10-year-old Colorado girl

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Friday morning the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 10-year-old girl from Brighton, CO.

Leeanedra Saunders was last seen just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 near 20th and Bridge Street in Brighton. She was wearing black sweatpants, a “Pink” brand pink hooded sweatshirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes with a red tip.

She is black/Hispanic, and is four foot eight, and weighs around 85 pounds.

If you see Leeanedra, please call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535.

(Credit: CBI)

