Boardfox Games & Coffee collects tips for a local server

Boardfox Games & Coffee gives back to a local server this holiday season.
(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s been an unprecedented year for restaurants and servers who rely on customer’s tips have been struggling with the financial impact due to COVID-19.

Inspired by a tip given to her son Trudi Wagner, Owner of Boardfox Games and Coffee on Main St. started collecting tips on Small Business Saturday.

The family owned business will be matching $500 to all donations collected and will go dine at a local restaurant next week tipping the server all the donations.

““If this would’ve happened when I was a server and my kids were little having to homeschool and then having your hours cut and your capacity in your restaurant cut. I mean it’s just it’s heartbreaking what all these people are going through and just my heart goes out to em,” said Trudi Wagner, Owner.

Customers can vote for the winning restaurant on Facebook or in store.

They’ll be collecting donations until 3 p.m. Sunday. As of Friday morning, they raised almost $800.

