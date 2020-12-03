GJPD donates to Grand Valley Oncology following ‘No Shave November’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It’s officially December, which means the end of ‘No Shave November.’ For the third year in a row the Grand Junction Police Department has made a donation to Grand Valley Oncology following the event.

This year the department started a little before November 1st and donated $2,800 to Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology.

During ‘No Shave November’, the department collects money from their staff in exchange for sporting the scruff; women can participate too with a color strand in their hair.

“You know, it’s the time of year, and especially during the times of COVID, it’s difficult for a lot of people and it’s a good idea to maybe take pause and remember folks that are going through some hard times,” said GJPD Chief of Police Doug Schoemaker.

Over the past three years they’ve raised about $7,000.

