Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

In a normal year, winter is met with the excitement of a warm restaurant to take comfort in—this year, local businesses are hoping customers will find comfort from outside too.

“So the idea was, can we do something that’s quality construction, you know solid metal construction that’s fully customizable that you can take down quick and easy,” said Michael Carrier, founding partner, Colorado Parklets about the design he created for outdoor restaurant seating.

The participants are: Be Sweet Bakery, Café Sol, Feisty Pint, Rambelbine Brewery, and 626 on Rood.

“I’m an architect, and I have an office in downtown Durango, and I look out on Main Street, and when everything shutdown in the spring it was really disheartening to see businesses struggle, and look outside, and say, you know, ‘how are we going to do this?’” says Carrier.

The idea of course, is to keep customers safe and keep businesses running during the winter and pandemic.

