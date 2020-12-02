Advertisement

Search ongoing for missing man in Crawford area, phone, car keys still in vehicle

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office released information on Tuesday regarding Nick Aldridge, a 28-year-old man who has gone missing after last having been seen on Nov. 25.

Aldridge’s vehicle, a yellow Ford Escape, was found along Crawford Road between Fobare Road and Little Road between Hotchkiss and Crawford on Nov. 26. His phone, along with the keys to the car was found in the vehicle.

Family members have been searching for Aldridge since his disappearance, and have been aided by planes and drones.

Aldridge is 5 foot 9 and has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He was last seen by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, and he was wearing a tan sweater with grey sweatpants. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.

(Credit: Delta County Sheriff's Office)

